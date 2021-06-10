Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Arrest made 2 months after missing Zachary man found in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says

Kavarius Grinner
Kavarius Grinner(East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have made an arrest two months after a Zachary man’s body was found floating in the water under a bridge in Ethel, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis tells WAFB.

The sheriff says detectives developed probable cause and a secured a warrant on Aug. 4 to arrest Kavarius D. Grinner, 32, of Baton Rouge, for the murder of Billie Washington, 38, of Zachary, La.

The sheriff said Washington’s family reported him missing to the Zachary Police Department.

Officials say they discovered the body of Washington in Little Redwood Creek in Ethel on June 9. Washington’s body was clad boxer shorts, had been in the water for several days, and appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head, according to Sheriff Travis.

An autopsy conducted by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner later revealed Washington’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Travis says the U.S. Marshals Task Force located and arrested Grinner in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Grinner was transported to East Feliciana Parish on Thursday and booked for the second-degree murder of Washington.

“I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the community, LSP Crime Lab, Zachary PD, EBRSO and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in helping us bring this homicide investigation to a successful conclusion.” “This is another great example of what can be accomplished when we all work together”, Sheriff Travis said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy
Angel Chester
BRPD looking for missing teen
Two men arrested in connection with body found in car near Clinton, sheriff says
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to...
‘I really feel like we’re going back to segregation’: Central parents propose changes to protect those who refuse to wear a mask
FILE photo of drive-thru COVID-19 tests
Ochsner Baton Rouge hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing through September

Latest News

A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome doesn't plan to institute mandatory vaccination...
Mayor Broome: ‘No immediate plans to implement a city-wide vaccine mandate’
4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.
4 ways to request proof of vaccination in La.
Ronald Lanaute
Man wanted on domestic abuse, other charges