Arrest made 2 months after missing Zachary man found in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says

WILSON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have made an arrest two months after a Zachary man’s body was found floating in the water under a bridge in Ethel, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis tells WAFB.

The sheriff says detectives developed probable cause and a secured a warrant on Aug. 4 to arrest Kavarius D. Grinner, 32, of Baton Rouge, for the murder of Billie Washington, 38, of Zachary, La.

The sheriff said Washington’s family reported him missing to the Zachary Police Department.

Officials say they discovered the body of Washington in Little Redwood Creek in Ethel on June 9. Washington’s body was clad boxer shorts, had been in the water for several days, and appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head, according to Sheriff Travis.

An autopsy conducted by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner later revealed Washington’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Travis says the U.S. Marshals Task Force located and arrested Grinner in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Grinner was transported to East Feliciana Parish on Thursday and booked for the second-degree murder of Washington.

“I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the community, LSP Crime Lab, Zachary PD, EBRSO and the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in helping us bring this homicide investigation to a successful conclusion.” “This is another great example of what can be accomplished when we all work together”, Sheriff Travis said.

