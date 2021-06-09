Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

3 LSU freshmen earn All-American honors

Alex Box Stadium
Alex Box Stadium(Source: Jacques Doucet (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three LSU freshmen have been named to the 2021 Freshman All-American team by Collegiate Baseball Magazine. They are right fielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre’ Morgan and pitcher Will Hellmers.

All three have been a big part in helping the Tigers reach the Super Regionals for the ninth time under head coach Paul Mainieri.

A native of Longwood, Fla., Crews is hitting .361, going 86-for-238 at the plate in his rookie campaign for the Tigers. On the season, he has collected 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 40 RBI, 62 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

In the Eugene Regional, Crews hit .476, going 10-for-21 at the plate with three home runs, two doubles, a triple, four RBI and six runs scored. Crews also earned All-Regional Team honors for his performance in Eugene.

Morgan, a product of Brother Martin High School, is hitting .361, going 87-for-241 at the plate with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 40 RBI, 63 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

During the Eugene Regional, Morgan collected six hits, including a double, and three RBI with three runs scored.

Hellmers, a native of Metairie, La. and a product of Jesuit High School, was second on the team in wins, going 6-2. He has a 3.23 ERA, with 35 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .229 batting average.

LSU will face the No. 3 national seed Tennessee Volunteers in an NCAA Super Regional. Game one will start on Saturday, June 12, at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stovall (left) has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail as a...
Arrests, warrants issued BR triple murder case
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD to hold news conference on Memorial Day shooting that killed 3 people including 1-year-old

Latest News

On June 8, 1996, LSU’s Warren Morris hit the famous walk-off home run to win the 1996 College...
Warren Morris walk-off homerun, 25 years later
Warren Morris walk-off homerun, 25 years later
LSU softball players celebrate a scoring play.
Louisiana college athlete endorsement bill heads to governor
LSU Women's Basketball
Mulkey adds key piece to coaching staff