3 LSU freshmen earn All-American honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three LSU freshmen have been named to the 2021 Freshman All-American team by Collegiate Baseball Magazine. They are right fielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre’ Morgan and pitcher Will Hellmers.

All three have been a big part in helping the Tigers reach the Super Regionals for the ninth time under head coach Paul Mainieri.

A native of Longwood, Fla., Crews is hitting .361, going 86-for-238 at the plate in his rookie campaign for the Tigers. On the season, he has collected 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 40 RBI, 62 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

In the Eugene Regional, Crews hit .476, going 10-for-21 at the plate with three home runs, two doubles, a triple, four RBI and six runs scored. Crews also earned All-Regional Team honors for his performance in Eugene.

Morgan, a product of Brother Martin High School, is hitting .361, going 87-for-241 at the plate with 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 40 RBI, 63 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

During the Eugene Regional, Morgan collected six hits, including a double, and three RBI with three runs scored.

Hellmers, a native of Metairie, La. and a product of Jesuit High School, was second on the team in wins, going 6-2. He has a 3.23 ERA, with 35 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .229 batting average.

LSU will face the No. 3 national seed Tennessee Volunteers in an NCAA Super Regional. Game one will start on Saturday, June 12, at 6 p.m.

