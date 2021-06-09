Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Summer cold or COVID-19? Why you should get tested anyways

(KCRG)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the capital area opens and restrictions loosen, doctors are finding the return of colds and other illnesses that nearly disappeared or largely decreased during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would say with that regard, I’ve seen more of a return to normal rather than some kind of surge of non-COVID upper respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. Jacob Wood, a Family Medicine Physician Baton Rouge General.

RELATED: ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Wood said he’s noticing more people coming into the office with common cold symptoms. This is something health care providers used to see all the time before a year of quarantining and mask-wearing.

“I think there is to some degree now that people are letting their guards down and we’re having to interact with kids more directly more regularly, masks are going away slowly,” said Wood. “I do think that we’re seeing a reintroduction of some of the common viral illnesses back in and around the community.”

He said summer cold symptoms include a cough, congestion, chest tightness and a sore throat. Many of these align with the symptoms of COVID.

Wood said we shouldn’t treat a cold by just taking over-the-counter medication right now. You should go in and get tested for COVID-19 to be sure you’re not carrying the virus.

If you have more questions on symptoms or want to find a vaccination site near you, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stovall (left) has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail as a...
Arrests, warrants issued BR triple murder case
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD to hold news conference on Memorial Day shooting that killed 3 people including 1-year-old
Generic prison bars graphic.
Livingston man sentenced to 24 years in prison for trying to to arrange child sex

Latest News

FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective overalls walk past the Hankou...
EXPLAINER: The US investigation into COVID-19 origins
Carnival Cruise Lines will set sail from Galveston, Texas, in July.
Carnival cruises to welcome vaccinated passengers at Texas port in July
Carnival Cruise Lines will set sail from Galveston, Texas, in July.
Carnival to require proof of vaccination
The CDC is working to differentiate between countries with severe outbreaks and others where...
WHO: Biggest barrier to ending COVID-19 pandemic globally is 'sharing'