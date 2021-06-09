Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Seacor owner seeks to limit payouts after incident

Seacor owner seeks to limit payouts after incident
Seacor owner seeks to limit payouts after incident(Captain Josh Howard)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owners of Seacor’s flipped over lift boat aim to limit the amount of money the company is on the hook for.

Attorneys representing company leaders met for a routine court appearance Wednesday, June 9.

The company faces a slew of lawsuits after the ship capsized off Louisiana’s coast in April.

Attorneys representing company leaders wrote to a federal judge, arguing weather conditions that led to the crash were outside of its control.

Company leaders are asking for any payouts sought by families of dead crewman and other parties to be split from a 5.6 million-dollar fund. Of the 19 crewmen on board, six were rescued. Six other crewmen were confirmed dead. The remaining members are still missing at sea.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stovall (left) has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail as a...
Arrests, warrants issued BR triple murder case
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD to hold news conference on Memorial Day shooting that killed 3 people including 1-year-old

Latest News

Body found floating under bridge in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
Body found floating under bridge in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
BRPD corporal dies after overseas deployment
BRPD corporal dies after overseas deployment
Mayor Broome announces $19M plan for drainage projects in EBR Parish
Dakota DeMoss (left) and George Harper (right)
La. troopers fired after Ronald Greene, Antonio Harris beatings