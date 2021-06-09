Seacor owner seeks to limit payouts after incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owners of Seacor’s flipped over lift boat aim to limit the amount of money the company is on the hook for.

Attorneys representing company leaders met for a routine court appearance Wednesday, June 9.

The company faces a slew of lawsuits after the ship capsized off Louisiana’s coast in April.

Attorneys representing company leaders wrote to a federal judge, arguing weather conditions that led to the crash were outside of its control.

Company leaders are asking for any payouts sought by families of dead crewman and other parties to be split from a 5.6 million-dollar fund. Of the 19 crewmen on board, six were rescued. Six other crewmen were confirmed dead. The remaining members are still missing at sea.

