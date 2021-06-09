Ask the Expert
San Antonio base on lockdown; police searching for shooters

Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.
Police respond amid an active shooter report at Joint Base San Antonio on Wednesday.(Source: KSAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force base in San Antonio is on lockdown as police and military officials say they’re searching for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside Joint Base San Antonio.

Officials said two people reportedly fired shots Wednesday toward an area where base personnel were training before running off.

No injuries or deaths were immediately reported.

Officials did not offer any description of the suspected shooters.

The base issued the alert midday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown.

A subsequent statement told staff to continue to shelter in place.

The base is the consolidation of Lackland AirForce Base, Fort Sam Houston and Randolph AirForce Base. It is also where the AirForce’s basic military training program is conducted.

