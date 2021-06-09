Ask the Expert
REPORT: Former Oregon St. baseball head coach Pat Casey becomes leading candidate for LSU job

FILE - In this Saturday, June 24, 2017, file photo, Oregon State coach Pat Casey walks in front...
FILE - In this Saturday, June 24, 2017, file photo, Oregon State coach Pat Casey walks in front of the dugout in the ninth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game against LSU in Omaha, Neb. Oregon State coach Pat Casey has announced his retirement after 24 seasons and three national championships with the team. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple sources and D-1 Baseball are claiming the man who’s won more national championships than anyone since Skip Bertman’s five, retired Oregon State coach Pat Casey, is a leading candidate to replace Paul Mainieri as LSU’s new coach.

RELATED: Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers

The 62-year-old Casey eliminated the Tigers in the 2018 postseason before winning his third NCAA title with the Beavers.

He then walked away from the game at age 59 to take an administrative position at Oregon State after posting 900 wins in Corvallis.

