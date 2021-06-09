REPORT: Former Oregon St. baseball head coach Pat Casey becomes leading candidate for LSU job

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple sources and D-1 Baseball are claiming the man who’s won more national championships than anyone since Skip Bertman’s five, retired Oregon State coach Pat Casey, is a leading candidate to replace Paul Mainieri as LSU’s new coach.

The 62-year-old Casey eliminated the Tigers in the 2018 postseason before winning his third NCAA title with the Beavers.

He then walked away from the game at age 59 to take an administrative position at Oregon State after posting 900 wins in Corvallis.

