MISSING: BRPD searching for 57-year-old man with dementia

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are searching for a missing 57-year-old man with dementia.

Freeman Richardson was last seen in the 4200 block of Maple Drive wearing a checkered shirt with black pants on June 1 around 7 p.m. He is about 5′9″ and 200 lbs, BRPD said.

It is believed that Richardson suffers from dementia. The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, according to BRPD.

Anyone who has seen Richardson or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

