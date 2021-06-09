Ask the Expert
Mayor Broome announces $19M plan for drainage projects in EBR Parish

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she is proposing the Metro Council use $19.29 million of American Rescue Plan funds for drainage projects throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

The proposal will be presented to the Metro Council on the evening of Wednesday, June 9.

The mayor’s proposal includes using the money to pay for:

  • Storm drain cleanout
  • Channel clearing and grubbing
  • Roadside drainage cave-ins
  • Roadside ditch cleaning
  • Lined canal panel repairs
  • Engineering/project management

Broome says the storm drain cleanout is pending approval from the Metro Council and is scheduled to be heard during the June 23 Metro Council meeting. 

“Since the Flood of 2016, drainage has been a top priority for my administration. These proposed projects compliment other major drainage initiatives like the Comite River Diversion Canal and Five Tributaries Project, which will provide formidable relief in reducing potential flood risk,” said Mayor Broome.

