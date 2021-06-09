Mayor Broome announces $19M plan for drainage projects in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she is proposing the Metro Council use $19.29 million of American Rescue Plan funds for drainage projects throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

The proposal will be presented to the Metro Council on the evening of Wednesday, June 9.

The mayor’s proposal includes using the money to pay for:

Storm drain cleanout

Channel clearing and grubbing

Roadside drainage cave-ins

Roadside ditch cleaning

Lined canal panel repairs

Engineering/project management

Broome says the storm drain cleanout is pending approval from the Metro Council and is scheduled to be heard during the June 23 Metro Council meeting.

“Since the Flood of 2016, drainage has been a top priority for my administration. These proposed projects compliment other major drainage initiatives like the Comite River Diversion Canal and Five Tributaries Project, which will provide formidable relief in reducing potential flood risk,” said Mayor Broome.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.