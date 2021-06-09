Ask the Expert
Louisiana lawmaker accused of threatening fellow legislator with gun violence

Rep. Alan Seabaugh (R-Shreveport) and Rep Malinda White (D-Bogalusa)
Rep. Alan Seabaugh (R-Shreveport) and Rep Malinda White (D-Bogalusa)(Louisiana Legislature)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Editor’s note:  WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have interviews with both lawmakers tonight on WAFB 9NEWS at 6 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state legislator from Shreveport says a fellow lawmaker threatened to get her gun as the two argued over the wording of a domestic violence bill on the House floor Wednesday.

“She said either let me get my gun and finish this or I’m going to get my gun and we can finish this,” Rep. Alan Seabaugh claimed.

Seabaugh, a Republican, says he was discussing the legislation with State Representative Malinda White, a Democrat from Bogalusa when things got ugly.

White, who says she was a victim of domestic violence years ago, did not immediately reply to an email from WAFB-TV asking if she made such a threat.

However, earlier in the day, she admitted to reporters that she became upset with Seabaugh when he questioned her about her bill.”That trigged me,” White said.  “Because he said I didn’t know a damn thing about it and I’ve suffered it.”She told reporters she does keep a gun in her vehicle for protection.

Seabaugh said White regularly brags about having a gun either in her purse or desk and he believed her alleged threat to be credible.

He says the bill, which he claims would have been a “radical departure” from current Louisiana law, contained the phrase “household members” and he wanted it changed to say “family members” instead.Seabaugh, an attorney, says he tried to explain how the two terms could legally be interpreted differently.

“I told her that I understand you’re not a lawyer and don’t know the difference,” Seabaugh said during an interview with WAFB-TV Wednesday afternoon. “Then she absolutely lost her mind,” he said. " She started screaming and her face turned purple.”At that point, he claims White grabbed him by the arm and threatened him.

He says State Representative John Stefanski of Crowley had to jump up and pulled White off of him.Seabaugh says Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has asked to meet both him and White to discuss the incident.  He said that meeting is expected to happen later in the day.

