Long season of pesky mosquitos, LSU AgCenter looking for repellent volunteers

Mosquito (Source: WAFB)
Mosquito (Source: WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of the year where many of us have already started to notice the slight annoying buzzing of pesky mosquitos.

The East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control said more homeowners are calling in about these guys and asking how to stop them. They have tips on how to prepare for the long mosquito season to come.

They said to get rid of standing water around your home and to check screens on your doors and windows to make sure they are not torn. Keep your grass cut and make sure to stock up on bug spray to protect you and your family from bites and the diseases that can come with them.

The LSU AgCenter is also seeking volunteers from the Baton Rouge area to participate in a study on mosquito repellents.

Kristen Healy, an AgCenter entomologist who is leading the project, is evaluating different types of repellents and how they prevent bites in field settings.

Participants must be between the ages of 18 and 55 and live within 30 miles of Baton Rouge.

The study will take up to three visits and a remote screening and consent session to complete. Compensation will be provided.

They said participants must wear a mask and social distance.

