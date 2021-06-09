Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Iberville Parish pushes towards moratorium after flooding events

By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Council met Tuesday, June 8, to talk more about a possible moratorium on subdivision development.

After heavy rains in May, water still covers the road in Meadow Oaks subdivision in St. Gabriel, forcing some folks to stay in their homes and patiently wait for the water to down. Rosary Gaubert said she is unable to drive her car along the street.

“No, I could understand having heavy rain, putting water on the street, but I would expect it to drain off a lot quicker,” said Gaubert. “We were flooded for three weeks, maybe two or three days of relief, and then, it rained again. We in the same boat.”

RELATED: St. Gabriel offers shuttle rides to people in some flooded subdivisions

The same happened in the Spanish Lakes neighborhood. The streets flooded again on Sunday. Residents say they’ve had enough and a few want to see a moratorium on subdivision development.

“I agree 100%, 110% because when we bought this house, this was the highest home in about a three-mile area that didn’t have somebody living in it,” said Allen Roark, a Spanish Lakes resident. “Then, builders started building houses behind us all around and that’s causing the flooding.”

It’s why the Iberville Parish Council, all 13 districts, agreed to have a public hearing next Tuesday, to hear more from residents with flooding issues and get down to the bottom of what they need to do.

“We are wanting to put a stop on any building where no more water can be discarded into our canals, bayous, anywhere until we get a hold on what we can do with this water coming from East Baton Rouge,” said District 13 Councilman Bart Morgan.

Iberville Parish Council members said they have been working with Ascension Parish as well, knowing that it’s going to take a group effort to fix the flooding issues in the area.

The public hearing will take place next Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. Also, the Iberville Parish Council will be hosting informational meetings on FEMA Assistance. See below:

Iberville Parish Council meets to talk more about a possible moratorium on subdivision...
Iberville Parish Council meets to talk more about a possible moratorium on subdivision development.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Arrests, warrants issued BR triple murder case
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Richard Allemond Jr.
Man accused of raping child he allegedly lured to his home with promise of candy
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers

Latest News

St. George Fire Department (Source: WAFB)
Fire at Another Broken Egg on Perkins Rd. while it was closed under investigation
LWC Secretary fires back against audit showing employees got double paychecks.
LWC Secretary fires back against audit showing employees got double paychecks
On June 8, 1996, LSU’s Warren Morris hit the famous walk-off home run to win the 1996 College...
Warren Morris walk-off homerun, 25 years later
Warren Morris walk-off homerun, 25 years later