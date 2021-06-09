Iberville Parish pushes towards moratorium after flooding events

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Council met Tuesday, June 8, to talk more about a possible moratorium on subdivision development.

After heavy rains in May, water still covers the road in Meadow Oaks subdivision in St. Gabriel, forcing some folks to stay in their homes and patiently wait for the water to down. Rosary Gaubert said she is unable to drive her car along the street.

“No, I could understand having heavy rain, putting water on the street, but I would expect it to drain off a lot quicker,” said Gaubert. “We were flooded for three weeks, maybe two or three days of relief, and then, it rained again. We in the same boat.”

The same happened in the Spanish Lakes neighborhood. The streets flooded again on Sunday. Residents say they’ve had enough and a few want to see a moratorium on subdivision development.

“I agree 100%, 110% because when we bought this house, this was the highest home in about a three-mile area that didn’t have somebody living in it,” said Allen Roark, a Spanish Lakes resident. “Then, builders started building houses behind us all around and that’s causing the flooding.”

It’s why the Iberville Parish Council, all 13 districts, agreed to have a public hearing next Tuesday, to hear more from residents with flooding issues and get down to the bottom of what they need to do.

“We are wanting to put a stop on any building where no more water can be discarded into our canals, bayous, anywhere until we get a hold on what we can do with this water coming from East Baton Rouge,” said District 13 Councilman Bart Morgan.

Iberville Parish Council members said they have been working with Ascension Parish as well, knowing that it’s going to take a group effort to fix the flooding issues in the area.

The public hearing will take place next Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. Also, the Iberville Parish Council will be hosting informational meetings on FEMA Assistance. See below:

