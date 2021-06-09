Ask the Expert
Human remains found in Golden Meadow identified as missing Galliano woman

Michelle Griffin, 42, was last seen on May 19 on East 178 Street in Galliano walking toward East Main Street.(LPSO)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the human remains found in Golden Meadow on June 2 are those of a missing Galliano woman.

Michelle Griffin, 42, was reported missing after she was last seen on East 178th Street in Golden Meadow on May 19.

Detectives later found human remains in a wooded area near where Griffin was last seen. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined Tuesday that the remains were Griffin.

Her cause of death is pending as the investigation continues.

Investigators say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

