Fire at Another Broken Egg on Perkins Rd. while it was closed under investigation

St. George Fire Department (Source: WAFB)
St. George Fire Department (Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the St. George Fire Department are trying to determine the cause and point of origin of a fire at a popular Baton Rouge restaurant.

Officials said it happened at Another Broken Egg on Perkins Road on Tuesday, June 8, a little before 8 p.m., while the restaurant was closed. They added it was declared under control about 20 minutes after it was reported by the alarm company.

Firefighters said the restaurant was closed and locked when they arrived on the scene and after breaking in, they found flames in the kitchen near the vent hood. They added there was heavy smoke throughout the building.

St. George said there were no injuries reported and crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other businesses in the strip center.

The exact extent of the damage from the fire is not yet known.

The investigation is ongoing.

