Dry weather to start the day. afternoon rain chances expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mainly dry weather can be expected through the morning hours, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon as daytime heating provides the need fuel for storms. Rain chances will run 40% to 50% later today, with highs once again topping out near 90°.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, June 9. (WAFB)

Changes begin to kick in on Thursday as high pressure builds into the region from the west. A generally drier pattern can be expected tomorrow through Saturday, with rain chances around 20% on Thursday and even lower than that on Friday and Saturday. Highs will continue to top out near or a little above 90°.

Scattered rains return to the forecast from Sunday into the first half of next week as high pressure shifts to our west and opens the door for Gulf moisture to return to the area. Daily rain chances will run 40% to 50%, with highs remaining near 90°. The extended forecast points toward a potential increase in rain chances by late next week, but confidence in that scenario is relatively low at this point.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, June 9. (WAFB)

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the SW Caribbean for potential development in the days ahead. Development odds are listed at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 outlook. Guidance is trending toward development in the Caribbean becoming less likely, with an increasing focus on energy in the Eastern Pacific potentially crossing Mexico by early next week and leading to development in the southern Gulf.

Eye on the tropics as of Wednesday, June 9. (WAFB)

With that in mind, don’t be surprised to see subsequent outlooks in the days ahead begin to focus more on the Bay of Campeche. Regardless of the exact details, we’ve still got plenty of time to monitor trends, with any potential development likely not occurring until early next week.

Finally, anyone planning on making the trip to Knoxville to catch LSU in the Super Regionals can expect a decent weekend of weather. If arriving on Friday, plan on a good chance of rainfall, but rain chances look to run 20% to 30% through the remainder of the weekend, with little impact on the games expected. Morning temps will start out in the 70s, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Super Regional forecast in Knoxville, Tenn. (WAFB)

