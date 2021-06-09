Ask the Expert
Brazen carjackers’ three-man operation caught on camera in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are looking for at least three people involved in stealing a man’s car at a gas station in New Orleans.

New Orleans Police Department shared surveillance video of the crime, which happened in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say the victim left his Honda Accord running while he was pumping gas.

An older model tan-colored Lexus pulls up and two men get out. One man distracts the victim while the other jumps into the passenger seat and steals his car.

The Lexus pulls around and the first man gets back in before the two vehicles drive off.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

