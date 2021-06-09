Ask the Expert
BRPD corporal dies after overseas deployment

Cpl. Casey Hart with the Baton Rouge Police Department, who also served in the US Army (right), along with his wife and daughter
Cpl. Casey Hart with the Baton Rouge Police Department, who also served in the US Army (right), along with his wife and daughter(Family)
By Robb Hays
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge police officer has died while on an overseas military deployment.

Corporal Casey Hart was a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department for 14 years.

Hart was on an overseas deployment with the United States Army when he went into a cardiac arrest while running last month.

He was transferred to a hospital in Germany and then to Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland where he died Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his medical care raised more than $20,000.Hart leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

The National Police Wives Association posted a message about Hart’s passing along with a touching photo of him and his daughter.

Cpl. Casey Hart with BRPD and his daughter
Cpl. Casey Hart with BRPD and his daughter(Baton Rouge Police Department)

“It is with great sadness that I must report that we lost a hero,” the post said. “Cpl. Casey Hart who was active duty military and a Baton Rouge Police Officer passed away at Walter Reid Hospital this (Tuesday) morning. He leaves behind a wife and daughter. Casey was loved by so many and especially those who served beside him. We are asking for prayers for this family as they make their journey back home to Louisiana.”

CLICK HERE to donate.

Click here to report a typo.

