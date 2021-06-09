Body found in overnight fire inside Hammond home

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A person was found dead inside a burning Hammond home on Wednesday, June 9, according to the Hammond Fire Department.

Officials state that they responded to a fire off of Old Covington Highway around 12:30 a.m. upon arrival firefighters found a structure well involved with fire. A victim was found deceased inside the residence.

At this time there is no additional information on how the fire started or any information on the victim.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.