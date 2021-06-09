Ask the Expert
Body found floating under bridge in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says

A body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
A body was found floating under a bridge in East Feliciana Parish on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.(East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILSON, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a body was found floating in the water under a bridge on LA 19 near Wilson, La., on the morning of Wednesday, June 9.

Sheriff Jeff Travis says his office is investigating the case as a homicide.

“The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time however the body is of the male gender,” Travis said. “The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office Dr. Dewitt Bickham and the La. State Police Crime Lab are assisting the Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.”

Due to unknown identity, the sheriff is asking anyone with any information about a missing person or the case to call the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-683- 3313 and report to the detectives office during office hours or report anytime to the East Feliciana Communications Office at 225-683-5459.

