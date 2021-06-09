Ask the Expert
Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city

In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine.(Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILLCOX, Ariz. (AP) — A bear in Arizona emerged unscathed from quite the power trip when it became stuck on a utility pole.

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, a utility company based in the southern Arizona city of Willcox, was notified Monday morning that a bear was tangled in power pole wires on the outskirts of town.

***Bear Rescue!*** SSVEC members in the area of Fort Grant Rd. and Old Stewart Rd. in the City of Willcox experienced a...

Posted by SSVEC on Monday, June 7, 2021

Werner Neubauer, a company lineman, said they immediately disabled the power so the animal would not get electrocuted. Neubauer then went up in a bucket lift and used an 8-foot (2-meter) fiberglass stick to try to nudge the bear to go down. He even tried talking to it.

“I think I told him I was gonna help him get down the pole,” Neubauer said. “I know he couldn’t understand me. But it did get his attention.”

After grabbing and biting the stick at times, the bear eventually climbed down and ran off into the desert.

According to Neubauer, there were no injuries, and the power outage, which affected residential customers, only lasted about 15 minutes.

When told the reason for the outage, he said several customers were understanding.

This is the second time in a month that a bear has been spotted in a southern Arizona city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

