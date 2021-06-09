Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen completes final season as LSU gymnastics volunteer coach

LSU gymnastics volunteer coach Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen
LSU gymnastics volunteer coach Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen announced Wednesday, June 9, that she completed her final season in 2021 as a volunteer coach for LSU gymnastics.

The two-time NCAA Champion was LSU’s associate athletics director for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“I arrived in Baton Rouge at the age of 18 unsure about what my future in a foreign city, so far away from home, would look like, but D-D Breaux, Bob Moore, and Philip Ogletree immediately became my family and valued me beyond just gymnastics,” said Thipgen. “They all played an integral part in shaping me into the woman I am today.”

Under NCAA rules, she can no longer serve on the staff of the gymnastics team and work in the athletic department.

Thigpen will continue her work in the athletic department.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stovall (left) has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail as a...
Arrests, warrants issued BR triple murder case
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD to hold news conference on Memorial Day shooting that killed 3 people including 1-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, June 24, 2017, file photo, Oregon State coach Pat Casey walks in front...
REPORT: Former Oregon St. baseball head coach Pat Casey becomes leading candidate for LSU job
Alex Box Stadium
3 LSU freshmen earn All-American honors
On June 8, 1996, LSU’s Warren Morris hit the famous walk-off home run to win the 1996 College...
Warren Morris walk-off homerun, 25 years later
Warren Morris walk-off homerun, 25 years later