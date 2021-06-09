Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen completes final season as LSU gymnastics volunteer coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen announced Wednesday, June 9, that she completed her final season in 2021 as a volunteer coach for LSU gymnastics.

The two-time NCAA Champion was LSU’s associate athletics director for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“I arrived in Baton Rouge at the age of 18 unsure about what my future in a foreign city, so far away from home, would look like, but D-D Breaux, Bob Moore, and Philip Ogletree immediately became my family and valued me beyond just gymnastics,” said Thipgen. “They all played an integral part in shaping me into the woman I am today.”

Under NCAA rules, she can no longer serve on the staff of the gymnastics team and work in the athletic department.

Thigpen will continue her work in the athletic department.

