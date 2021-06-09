Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Abortion reversal bill on its way to Gov. Edwards after La. lawmakers pass controversial measure

An abortion reversal bill is on its way to Gov. John Bel Edwards after Louisiana lawmakers...
An abortion reversal bill is on its way to Gov. John Bel Edwards after Louisiana lawmakers passed the controversial measure.
By Austin Kemker
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A measure requiring abortion providers to inform patients of “options” to reverse a nonsurgical-medication abortion after the process has started awaits approval by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The bill, which went through several rewrites, requires physicians to issue a written statement at the start of a medication abortion. The statement reads:

“PLEASE READ BEFORE TAKING SECOND PILL: Research has indicated that the first pill provided, identified as Mifepristone, is not always effective in ending a pregnancy. If after taking the first pill you regret your decision, please consult a physician or healthcare provider immediately to determine if there are options available to assist you in continuing your pregnancy.”

“It simply advises them that if they regret their abortion, they can talk to their doctor to see what options may be available,” said Ben Clapper, director of Louisiana’s Right to Life.

The non-surgical abortion is available to women during the first nine weeks of pregnancy and involves the patient taking two pills. The mandatory notice would be given at the start of the procedure. If a woman elects to terminate an abortion, Clapper said a doctor could offer several options to keep the pregnancy, such as an abortion reversal pill. It’s a pill that is controversial, though, and is at best, experimental, as described by the Louisiana Department of Health.

“They are putting in front of them information that is really just meant to confuse them, make them second guess their decision,” said Michelle Ernberg, director of Lift Louisiana. “If they decide not to complete the medication abortion regiment, there could be serious safety concerns for them.”

LDH’s top medical officer testified against the bill in May, saying there was no scientific basis to prove an abortion could be reversed and called into question the safety of the abortion reversal bill, highlighting a study of the pill was ended early after several patients began hemorrhaging and were rushed to the hospital.

“It forces doctors to provide patients with misleading information that could confuse them and put their health and safety at risk,” Ernberg added.

Clapper said the legislation would simply give women a choice if they regret the decision to terminate a pregnancy.

“We want to give every woman who regrets their abortion a chance at hope, a hope to raise their child, a chance to hold their baby, a chance to live a life without regret, that’s if they regret their abortion,” Clapper explained.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stovall (left) has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail as a...
Arrests, warrants issued BR triple murder case
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Latoya Coleman
Bond set for mother accused of helping her two sons suspected in triple murder evade capture
Two people were found dead and another injured after a shooting near the Fairway View...
BRPD to hold news conference on Memorial Day shooting that killed 3 people including 1-year-old

Latest News

Flood of 2016 caused several flooding issues around I-12.
New bill focuses on I-12 median that caused major flooding in Livingston Parish in 2016
According to a petition, the Parish Attorney's Office went to a juvenile judge saying Thomas...
City launches legal fight against law professor who released video of officers strip-searching teen
Lawmaker accused of threatening fellow Louisiana legislator with gun violence
Lawmaker accused of threatening fellow Louisiana legislator with gun violence
Baton Rouge launches legal fight against law professor who released video of BRPD officers...
BR launches legal fight against law professor who released video of officers strip-searching teen