WATCH: Tigers baseball team returns to Baton Rouge

LSU baseball defeated MSU on Saturday, March 31 to win the series (Source: WAFB)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LSU Tigers baseball team is returning home this afternoon, fresh off its win in the Eugene Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Tigers beat Oregon 9-8 Monday night to win the regional and advance to a super regional.

LSU is flying into Baton Rouge this afternoon. We’ll livestream their return to Alex Box Stadium.

LSU will now head to Knoxville, Tennesee, where they will play the Volunteers at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, in the Knoxville Super Regional.

Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
