WATCH: Surveillance video captures suspects in N.O. East mass shooting at pool party

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating and identify multiple suspects in a mass shooting in the New Orleans East.

The shooting happened around 10:24 p.m. at a pool party on June 5 on the South I-10 Service Road at an event hall.

Nine people were injured in the shooting. Police say a woman remains in critical condition and two juveniles were hospitalized.

NOPD Seventh District detectives have obtained surveillance video from the area showing unknown individuals suspected of being involved in this incident. The subjects appear in the video to be armed with handguns.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

NOPD are searching for multiple people for their suspected role in a mass shooting in New Orleans East that injured 9.(NOPD)

