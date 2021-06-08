Ask the Expert
Two arrested in Baton Rouge triple murder case

Watch the LIVE news conference in the video below
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have made two arrests in the Memorial Day triple murder that happened poolside at a Baton Rouge apartment complex, sources tell the 9NEWS Investigators.

A 1-year-old girl was among the people killed.

RELATED: BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to announce details of the arrests at a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. WAFB will air the news conference live on WAFB-TV 9 and our on 9NEWS app.

The two people arrested are not believed to have fired any shots, but allegedly had knowledge of what was planned, the sources said.

RELATED: Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day

Police are still looking for at least two other people who are believed to have carried out the murders.

Detectives say at least one person walked into the gated pool area at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive just before 8 p.m. on May 31 and opened fire.

Two males, Dwayne Dunn, age 16, and Reginald Thomas, age 20, died at the scene.

Ja’Tyri Brown, the one-year-old, was playing near the pool and was also hit by gunfire. She later died at a hospital.

