Strawberry and rhubarb pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Strawberry Rhubarb Pie is a mouthwatering, sweet, tart dessert that everyone loves! During the early summer months, use fresh strawberries and rhubarb for this delicious fruit pie. But don’t worry, frozen fruit works just fine when fresh ingredients are not available: simply heat them up in a saucepan. Tapioca is a starch extracted from the root of the cassava plant and used for thickening. You can find Minute Tapioca at your local grocery stores.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 1 (9-inch) Pie

Ingredients:

1½ cups coarsely chopped fresh strawberries

1½ cups chopped fresh rhubarb

¾ cup sugar

2 tbsps minute tapioca

2 tbsps butter, chipped

2 (9-inch) prepared pie crusts

eggwash (1 egg, beath with 1 tbsp water)

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a 9-inch glass pie dish, lay bottom pie crust then set aside. Fold top crust in half and make 4 (1-inch) slits, perpendicular to the seam, evenly across the crust. Unfold and set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine strawberries and rhubarb. Add sugar and tapioca, mixing well. Pour mixture over bottom crust, leveling out with a spatula. Drop butter chips evenly over top. Using a pastry brush, wet edge of bottom crust with eggwash then cover pie with prepared top crust, crimping to seal edges. Brush top crust with eggwash, taking care to avoid the edges. Bake 45–60 minutes or until the filling in the center of pie starts bubbling. Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving.

