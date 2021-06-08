SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - From the tragic death of a teammate to a season that started with six straight losses on the field, head coach Brett Beard said things can only get better for his players heading into his second year at Denham Springs.

<brett beard: “No excuses; go get the freaking job done!” said Beard. “I mean, you know, we can make excuses all we want but we’re not going to make excuses. You know, it was the first year. Everything imaginable probably could go under the, ‘you don’t want bucket, the don’t want side,’ we probably got hit with, but ... that’s part of it.”

Sportsline Summer Camp stopped in on the Yellow Jackets’ spring game against East Ascension, where Micah Harrison’s catch was waived off on the final play. The junior receiver and running backs, Ray McKneely and Cam Kelly, led a large cast of underclassmen who are ready to turn things around in Beard’s second year as head coach.

Junior quarterback Reese Mooney will be at the controls of an offense that also features big h-back tight end Andrew Goodwin, who got the spring game’s only score.

But Beard said he is seeing the turning point with the way his guys are now competing and nowhere is that more evident than a guy like Mason Vorise, who started in the secondary as a freshman and will go into his sophomore year coming off two interceptions in the spring game, giving the purple and gold hope they’re about to see the return of their glory days.

“Last year, we didn’t have enough confidence in our players to make plays,” said senior cornerback Mason Edwards. “Like, we’d always want to do it on our own.”

“We’ve come so far in so little,” added senior linebacker Ethan Foster. “I mean, with what we’re working with, we’ve really gotten better. There are some guys on offense that push me every day - Micah Harrison, you know, Ray ...”

“We have what we need,” explained senior lineman Zane Hooper. “I believe in my teammates. They’re gonna get the job done.”

