Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Spacecraft buzzes Jupiter’s mega moon, 1st close-up in years

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided the first close-ups of Jupiter’s largest moon in two decades.

Juno zoomed past icy Ganymede on Monday, passing within 645 miles (1,038 kilometers). The last time a spacecraft came that close was in 2000 when NASA’s Galileo spacecraft swept past our solar system’s biggest moon.

NASA released Juno’s first two pictures Tuesday, highlighting Ganymede’s craters and long, narrow features possibly related to tectonic faults. One shows the moon’s far side, opposite the sun.

“This is the closest any spacecraft has come to this mammoth moon in a generation,” said Juno’s lead scientist, Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. “We are going to take our time before we draw any scientific conclusions, but until then we can simply marvel at this celestial wonder – the only moon in our solar system bigger than the planet Mercury.”

Ganymede is one of 79 known moons around Jupiter, a gas giant. Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei discovered Ganymede in 1610, along with Jupiter’s three next-biggest moons.

Launched a decade ago, Juno has been orbiting Jupiter for five years.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Richard Allemond Jr.
Man accused of raping child he allegedly lured to his home with promise of candy
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven

Latest News

The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that...
Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals
LWC Secretary
THE INVESTIGATORS: LWC Secretary Ava Cates reacts to recent audit
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts new negotiations
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal
Calls are growing for a moratorium on new developments in EBR
Calls are growing for a moratorium on new developments in EBR after May 2021 flooding