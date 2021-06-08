Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Shooting at car wash leaves 1 dead; 1 detained at scene

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting at the Benny's Car...
The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting at the Benny's Car Wash on Perkins Road on Monday, June 7, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Baton Rouge car wash on Monday, June 7, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the shooting happened at the Benny’s Car Wash on Perkins Road around 7:30 p.m. and one person, who is believed to have been directly involved in the shooting, was detained at the scene. They added the shooting happened in the back part of the car wash near the vacuums.

According to police, there was another person who ran away from the scene and was later detained but it is unknown if the person was involved in the shooting or left out of fear after hearing shots fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east

Latest News

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
GAME NOTES: LSU vs. No. 14 seed Oregon
Generic prison bars graphic.
Livingston man sentenced to 24 years in prison for trying to to arrange child sex
Louisiana House of Representatives
College athletes could soon have more money in their pockets
Officials are investigating an attack on two officers at Dixon Correctional Institute.
Attack sends 2 officers at Dixon Correctional to hospital; charges pending against inmate