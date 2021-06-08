Shooting at car wash leaves 1 dead; 1 detained at scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a Baton Rouge car wash on Monday, June 7, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the shooting happened at the Benny’s Car Wash on Perkins Road around 7:30 p.m. and one person, who is believed to have been directly involved in the shooting, was detained at the scene. They added the shooting happened in the back part of the car wash near the vacuums.

According to police, there was another person who ran away from the scene and was later detained but it is unknown if the person was involved in the shooting or left out of fear after hearing shots fired.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

