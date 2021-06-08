Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Saints sign 2021 entire draft class

Payton Turner vs. Memphis (Photo by: University of Houston athletics)
Payton Turner vs. Memphis (Photo by: University of Houston athletics)(University of Houston Football Athletics)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have their 2021 draft class under contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The team signed first-round pick Payton Turner, second-round pick Pete Werner, third-round pick Paulson Adebo, fourth-round pick Ian Book, sixth-round pick Landon Young and seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker to contracts.

The team was able to gain the necessary salary cap space to sign all six players by reportedly restructuring cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s contract.

According to multiple reports including the NFL Network, the Saints added four voidable years to Lattimore’s deal and converted most of the $10.2 million dollar salary into a signing bonus.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Arrests, warrants issued BR triple murder case
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Richard Allemond Jr.
Man accused of raping child he allegedly lured to his home with promise of candy
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers

Latest News

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)...
Is it Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill as Saints QB1
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands...
Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Saints
Bengals selected Ja'Marr No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Chase, Ossai sign rookie deals with Bengals
New Orleans Saints Executive V.P./G.M. Mickey Loomis gazes around the Superdome before a game
Report: NFL and NFLPA agree to $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022