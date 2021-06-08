Ask the Expert
Northshore Technical Community College doing flood recovering series

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Northshore Technical Community College is hosting a free “Be Your Own Workforce” training for home recovery at the Livingston Campus in Walker, La.

The training will teach people the recovery skills needed to restore and rebuild homes that have been damaged by recent flooding.

You can find classes on drywall/mold remediation, electrical and flooring installation. The hands-on training series is ideal for those who want to perform home recovery, those looking to volunteer to aid in their community’s home recoveries or those looking for life-long learning courses. Each course is three hours and several sessions are scheduled.

Participants must be at least 16 years of age.

You can register online here.

