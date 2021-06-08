Ask the Expert
Mulkey adds key piece to coaching staff

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has added a big addition to her coaching staff for the upcoming season. Sytia Messer, who recently coached along side Mulkey in Waco, Texas has been named the associate head coach, a tandem that helped lead the Baylor Lady Bears to eight Big 12 championships and a NCAA Championship in the eight years they coached together.

During the eight seasons that Messer coached along side Mulkey the Lady Bears had a combined 260-23 record, eight Big 12 regular season championships, six conference tournament titles and a NCAA National Title.

Messer, will oversee recruiting and scouting as well as work with all positions on the floor. During her time at Baylor Messer had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2016 and 2018 and two No. 4 ranked recruiting classes as well.

She is familiar with the SEC having played for Arkansas and helped lead the Razorbacks to their first Final Four Appearance school history in 1998.

As a player at Arkansas, the Waldo, Arkansas native finished her career with the Razorbacks ranked in the school’s Top 10 list for points (1,370) and rebounds (603). She was named the 1998 NCAA Tournament West Regional MVP.

“Having played in the SEC, I have always admired LSU women’s basketball and what this program has accomplished,” Messer said. “It gives me great pride to be part of a program with such a rich tradition with five Final Fours and so many outstanding players.

