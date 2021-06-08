Muggy start to the day, spotty showers expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have a couple more days of scattered thunderstorms to get through before high pressure finally gives us a more significant break from the rainy pattern.

For today, only a few spotty showers are expected through the morning hours, with rain chances climbing to around 40% this afternoon. Our typical summer heat has arrived, with highs expected to top out near 90° and heat index values peaking in the 95°-100° range from most.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, May 8. (WAFB)

It’s more of the same on Wednesday, with a muggy morning start in the mid 70°s giving way to a hot and humid afternoon. Scattered, mainly afternoon thunderstorms can once again be expected, with highs in the upper 80°s to near 90°.

Isolated heavy downpours will be possible over the next couple of days, but rain totals should be manageable for the vast majority of us. In fact, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals averaging less than 1 inch for most over the next 7 days.

WPC precipitation forecast for next seven days. (WAFB)

Building high pressure will lead to a run of mainly dry days from Thursday into Saturday. Morning lows will continue to be a tad above-normal, ranging from the low to mid 70s, with afternoon highs very close to normal as they top out around 90°.

Our typical summertime storms will make a return from Sunday into early next week, but at this point, there’s nothing to indicate any widespread rainfall during that stretch. Temperatures will likely continue to run close to normal into the first part of next week.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, June 8. (WAFB)

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwest Caribbean for potential development later in the week. Development chances are listed at 30% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook.

Eye on the tropics as of Tuesday, June 8. (WAFB)

Any development should be slow to occur as the system slowly drifts northwestward through time.

