Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Louisiana college athlete endorsement bill heads to governor

WAFB file photo of LSU softball players
WAFB file photo of LSU softball players(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana is poised to join more than a dozen other states allowing college athletes to earn cash from endorsements and sponsorship deals under an effort gaining steam across the country because of the NCAA’s inaction on a national policy.

The Senate voted 35-0 Tuesday for House changes to Sen. Pat Connick’s bill to let the student athletes profit off the use of their name, image and likeness, the final vote needed to send the measure to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. The Democratic governor hasn’t taken a public position on the bill but made no attempt to stop passage.

Connick, a Marrero Republican, said at least 15 states have passed similar legislation.

“If Louisiana is left behind, we’ll be at a competitive disadvantage,” said Rep. John Stefanski, the Crowley Republican who handled the bill in the House.

The NCAA’s attempts to reform its bylaws and permit college athletes to capitalize on their names, images and likenesses have stalled. Federal legislation on the issue is pending in Congress.

Frustrated with inaction, state started passing their own laws. That effort has snowballed across the country as states worry that they need to allow their universities’ athletes to make the same profitable deals or risk those athletes being poached by other schools in recruiting.

The first name, image and likeness laws are slated to begin in July, but Louisiana’s law wouldn’t start that quickly. The bill requires each university system governing board to adopt implementation policies before the endorsement and sponsorship deals could begin.

Under Connick’s bill, compensation would be allowed only in deals struck with outside, third-party groups unaffiliated with the school. Deals could not involve tobacco, alcohol, illegal substances, banned athletic substances or gambling. Athletes would have to disclose the contracts to their colleges, and the schools could block certain deals.

___

The bill is filed as Senate Bill 60.

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Richard Allemond Jr.
Man accused of raping child he allegedly lured to his home with promise of candy
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Mulkey adds key piece to coaching staff
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)...
Is it Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill as Saints QB1
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
A four-star offensive guard has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
4-star OL flips commitment from LSU to Mississippi State