Is it Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill as Saints QB1

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)...
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Pool photo via Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Is it Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston?

That’s the question many have been asking in what will be one of the biggest quarterback competitions in all of football.

Both players have obvious strengths.

Hill went 3-1 as a starter when Drew Brees went down a season ago.

Winston possesses top-end arm talent. Also, he has plenty of experience as a starter with Tampa Bay

While both want the job and are competing against each other, they maintain a great relationship.

“We have the same mentality. Our main focus is to win and to be our best selves. I think that’s what I respect about Taysom. Because he’s a man that can do so many great things for this team, and he has done so many great things for this organization. So just trying to find ways to serve him, and work with him is going to make both of us better,” said Jameis Winston.

“I love being around Jameis. Jameis is a guy that works really hard. Cares a lot about his craft, focuses, and works really hard on it. He’s a fun guy to have around. I’m super supportive of him, and I’ve felt nothing but support from him as well,” said Taysom Hill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

