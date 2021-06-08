Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Insurance commissioner explains flood protection for renters

Renters insurance does not cover personal items in the event of a flood.
Renters insurance does not cover personal items in the event of a flood.(WAFB)
By Donovan Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is important to understand that a landlord’s insurance policy generally does not cover a tenant’s damaged items by a flood event or the costs associated with vacating the apartment or home. It only covers their building.

Renter’s insurance also does not cover personal items in the event of a flood. Renters who want to protect belongings from rising waters will need to get a separate flood insurance policy.

“The best insurance to buy for any property owner or tenant anywhere in our state is the still significantly subsidized by the federal government, National Flood Insurance Program,” said Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

Donelon said because the program is federally funded, renters do not have to shop around because rates are set depending on the area they live in and are divided into low, moderate, and high risk.

“Renters have lower coverage. It’s a maximum of $100,000 and therefore are even less expensive than low-risk residential policies for homeowners,” explained Donelon.

According to FEMA’s website, the average flood policy for renters starts at less than $100 per year.

Contact the NFIP at 1-800-427-2419 or CLICK HERE to set up a policy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Richard Allemond Jr.
Man accused of raping child he allegedly lured to his home with promise of candy
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven

Latest News

LWC Secretary
THE INVESTIGATORS: LWC Secretary Ava Cates reacts to recent audit
Scammers are using a new United States federal program that helps to pay for funeral expenses...
Scam alert: Imposters pose as FEMA officials to trick grieving family members
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated during the COVID-19 pandemic, state auditor...
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated during the COVID-19 pandemic, state auditor finds
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, the state auditor has found.
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds