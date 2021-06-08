Herb-basted pork chops with spicy brown butter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In this recipe, a bold team of hardy herbs, garlic and spicy Thai chiles infuses the buttery pan drippings to create a flavorful and moist chop. If you prefer less heat, using whole chiles with slits instead of mincing them. Don’t forget to serve it over mashed or roasted potatoes to help sop up the tasty juices.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

2 (16-ounce) bone-in, center-cut pork loin chops (about 1¼-inch thick)

1¾ tsps kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

3 tbsps canola oil

2 (4-inch) rosemary sprigs

2 sage sprigs

2–3 medium-sized fresh Thai chiles, cored and minced

3 cloves garlic, peeled and thinly sliced

¼ cup unsalted butter

Method:

Season pork chops with salt and black pepper then let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. In a 12-inch cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add pork chops and cook 10–14 minutes or until well browned and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat near the bone registers 120°F, flipping occasionally. Reduce heat to medium and push pork chops to one side of the skillet. Add herbs, chiles and garlic to other side of skillet. Continue cooking 2–4 minutes or until thermometer for pork registers 130°F, basting pork with drippings during cooking process. Add butter to skillet, allowing to melt in drippings and herbs. Transfer pork chops to a carving board and spoon butter-herb mixture over top. Let rest 5 minutes. Carve meat off the bone, slicing against the grain. Serve over mashed or roasted potatoes with additional juices.

