GAME NOTES: LSU vs. No. 14 seed Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are hoping to extend their season and get head coach Paul Mainieri to at least one more NCAA Super Regional appearance with a win against the No. 14 national seed Oregon Ducks.

Under Coach Mainieri, the Tigers have won eight NCAA Regional Championships and five Super Regional Championships in his 15 seasons at the helm for LSU, the last appearance coming in 2019.

With the win against the Ducks it would be the ninth Super Regional for appearance the Tigers under Mainieri and ninth NCAA Regional Championship.

Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard will get the start for the Tigers against Oregon.

