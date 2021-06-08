Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

GAME NOTES: LSU vs. No. 14 seed Oregon

LSU Baseball
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are hoping to extend their season and get head coach Paul Mainieri to at least one more NCAA Super Regional appearance with a win against the No. 14 national seed Oregon Ducks.

Under Coach Mainieri, the Tigers have won eight NCAA Regional Championships and five Super Regional Championships in his 15 seasons at the helm for LSU, the last appearance coming in 2019.

With the win against the Ducks it would be the ninth Super Regional for appearance the Tigers under Mainieri and ninth NCAA Regional Championship.

Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard will get the start for the Tigers against Oregon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east

Latest News

A four-star offensive guard has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
4-star OL flips commitment from LSU to Mississippi State
Louisiana House of Representatives
College athletes could soon have more money in their pockets
Kim Mulkey speaks to Jacques Doucet for the latest episode of the Jacques Talk podcast.
JACQUES TALK - Kim Mulkey: ‘LSU’s Timing Was Right’
Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven