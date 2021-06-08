Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Cicada blamed for causing car crash in Ohio

Cincinnati police said a cicada caused a driver to crash a car on Monday.
Cincinnati police said a cicada caused a driver to crash a car on Monday.(Cincinnati Police/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.

Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They’re part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.

Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Richard Allemond Jr.
Man accused of raping child he allegedly lured to his home with promise of candy
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
Civil rights leaders don’t budge key senator on voting bill
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, but there's new hope for those in...
How the new Alzheimer's drug works
French President Emmanuel Macron walks during a visit in Martel, southern France, Thursday,...
French leader Macron slapped in face on visit to small town
Airports are getting busier and airlines are starting to hire in response.
Airlines ready to go on hiring binge
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris turns focus to Mexico on trip to address migration