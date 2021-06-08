Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

BRPD to hold news conference on Memorial Day shooting that killed 3 people including 1-year-old

By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they will be holding a news conference about a triple shooting on Memorial Day that left three people dead, including a 1-year-old girl.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:55 p.m. on Monday, May 31 at the Fairway View Apartments on College Drive.

RELATED: BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive

Investigators believe that an unknown male subject entered the gated pool area where several people were gathered. The unknown subject approached two male individuals who were seated near the pool.

Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on Monday, May 31, 2021.(Family)

A short struggle occurred prior to the suspect firing several gunshots striking the two individuals. An infant child who was playing near the pool was also struck by the gunfire.

RELATED: Family grieves death of 1-year-old after a triple shooting on Memorial Day

Dwayne Dunn Jr., 16, along with Reginald Thomas, 20, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The infant child, Ja’Tyri Brown, 1, later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

WAFB will stream the news conference live in this story. It will also be live streaming on the WAFB+ app on Amazon FireStick, Apple TV, and Roku.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting in the parking lot...
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to deadly shooting
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Richard Allemond Jr.
Man accused of raping child he allegedly lured to his home with promise of candy
Jordan Thompson (13) and Cade Doughty (4) celebrate after taking down Oregon in the Eugene...
Tigers knock off No. 14 seed Oregon in dramatic fashion, advance to Supers
Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven

Latest News

BRPD presser
Two arrested in Baton Rouge triple murder case
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds a news conference to express concern for several bills...
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus holds news conference to express concern about several bills
9News Daily Update: Tuesday, June 8
9News Daily Update: Tuesday, June 8