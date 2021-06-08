BRPD to hold news conference on Memorial Day shooting that killed 3 people including 1-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they will be holding a news conference about a triple shooting on Memorial Day that left three people dead, including a 1-year-old girl.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 7:55 p.m. on Monday, May 31 at the Fairway View Apartments on College Drive.

Investigators believe that an unknown male subject entered the gated pool area where several people were gathered. The unknown subject approached two male individuals who were seated near the pool.

A short struggle occurred prior to the suspect firing several gunshots striking the two individuals. An infant child who was playing near the pool was also struck by the gunfire.

Dwayne Dunn Jr., 16, along with Reginald Thomas, 20, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The infant child, Ja’Tyri Brown, 1, later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

