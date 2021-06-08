Ask the Expert
Bill that would raise Louisiana’s legal age for smoking, vaping to 21 heads to governor’s desk

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill proposing to raise the legal age for smoking and vaping in Louisiana from 18 to 21 cleared its last hurdle in the Louisiana Legislature on Tuesday, June 8.

The House gave final passage to House Bill 473 authored by state Rep. Buddy Mincey (R - Denham Springs) by a vote of 91-0.

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards. It is unclear if Gov. Edwards will sign the bill into law or veto it.

