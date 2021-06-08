Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

4-star OL flips commitment from LSU to Mississippi State

A four-star offensive guard has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.
A four-star offensive guard has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.(Source: Gray Media (custom credit) | (Source: Gray Media))
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the nation’s top-rated offensive line prospects for the class of 2022 has flipped his commitment from LSU to Mississippi State.

Lucas Taylor posted the announcement on Twitter on Monday, June 7.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. is rated as the No. 8 offensive guard in the nation and a top 300 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports.

RELATED: LSU adds one of the nation’s top OL prospect for class of 2022

Taylor initially committed to LSU on August 17.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
Louisiana Workforce Commission
LWC employees may have been improperly compensated $786,000, state auditor finds
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east

Latest News

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
GAME NOTES: LSU vs. No. 14 seed Oregon
Louisiana House of Representatives
College athletes could soon have more money in their pockets
Kim Mulkey speaks to Jacques Doucet for the latest episode of the Jacques Talk podcast.
JACQUES TALK - Kim Mulkey: ‘LSU’s Timing Was Right’
Gavin Dugas (6) was 3-for-4 at the plate in the win against Oregon.
Dugas leads LSU past Oregon 4-1, forces deciding game seven