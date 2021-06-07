Tigers bats stay hot takes down Gonzaga 9-4, advances to Regional Final

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - The LSU bats continued to stay hot as they took down the Gonzaga Bulldogs 9-4 to advance to the Regional Final to take on the No. 14 national seed Oregon Ducks.

The Tigers collected 12 hits and 9 runs in the victory in PK Park against Gonzaga, in the past two games LSU has combined for 15 runs and 25 hits. LSU had previously been held to just 25 hits in over three games against Texas A&M, Georgia, and Gonzaga.

Starting pitcher AJ Labas got into some trouble to start the game as Ernie Yake led things off with a double, and then Labas hit a batter and issued a walk. Labas would get two groundouts, but Gonzaga would score runs on both to take a quick 2-0 lead.

Labas would settle in and throw eight innings, allowing six hits, four runs, and struck out eight batters.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the first, LSU quickly got things going as Tre’ Morgan gave the Tigers their first run of the game on a RBI double down the left field line to make it 2-1.

Gavin Dugas would give LSU a 3-2 lead with a two-run triple, his second hit in the Regionals. Cade Doughty would extend the Tigers lead with a RBI sac-fly to center field to make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the second inning LSU continued to hit the ball as Alex Milazzo got things started with a lead off double and would come around to score on a RBI double from Dylan Crews to make it 5-2. Morgan would make it 6-2 in favor of the Tigers with a RBI groundout.

Gonzaga would cut the lead in half with a RBI double from Andrew Orzel in the top of the third inning.

LSU would get that run back in the bottom of the third inning with a RBI groundout from Jordan Thompson who would score Drew Bianco to make it 7-3. The Tigers would add another run with a RBI groundout from Milazzo to make it 8-3.

Mason Marenco would hit a RBI double in the top of the sixth to make it 8-4, but that would be all for the Bulldogs.

Zach Arnold would add another run in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to right center to make it 9-4.

LSU will look to keep the season going as they take on Oregon at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.

