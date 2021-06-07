Ask the Expert
Settlement reached in Jefferson Parish BB gun case

Ka’mauri Harrison testifies at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Ka’mauri Harrison testifies at the capitol Wednesday, Oct. 7.(WAFB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) -Two Jefferson Parish students who were suspended last year after they were seen handling BB guns during virtual learning have settled their federal lawsuits, according to court documents.

This comes after a status conference involving Ka’mauri Harrison, a Jefferson Parish elementary school student, was suspended when a teacher saw a BB gun in his room during virtual learning amid the pandemic.

His family initially filed suit against the Jefferson Parish School System.

The case will be officially closed if no motion to reopen is filed.

The Louisiana House of Representatives passed HB 83, the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act.

”The Louisiana House - in a bi-partisan and unanimous manner - passed the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act, which will ensure due process for our children in this age of virtual learning. I thank Representative Romero and Chairman Garofalo for sponsoring this important students’ rights bill. Most importantly, I thank the bill’s namesake - Ka’Mauri Harrison - who has shown courage and maturity well beyond his years. I now look forward to working with Senator Fields to secure a smooth passage through the upper chamber,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

The settlement only applies to the federal case. A case in state court is still pending.

