Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Report: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Saints

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. . (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)(WKYT)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are bringing in veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Kirkpatrick, 31, had three interceptions in 2020 with the Cardinals. He played the first eight years of his career with the Bengals. For his career, Kirkpatrick has 13 interceptions.

The Saints have a big need for a veteran cornerback to possibly start opposite of Marshon Lattimore, with the departure of Janoris Jenkins. Kirkpatrick was a first round pick in 2012 out of Alabama.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 11 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

Latest News

Bengals selected Ja'Marr No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Chase, Ossai sign rookie deals with Bengals
New Orleans Saints Executive V.P./G.M. Mickey Loomis gazes around the Superdome before a game
Report: NFL and NFLPA agree to $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022
Pierre Thomas begins his fan tour with Jennifer and Abigail Mayfield in Indiana.
Pierre Thomas: Running Back to the Fans
Kamara celebrates with fans, Bucs at Saints (Sept. 9, 2018)
Full attendance expected at Saints games, says team President Dennis Lauscha