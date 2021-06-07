Ask the Expert
NOPD investigating early morning homicide in N.O. East

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is investigating an early morning homicide Monday in New Orleans East.

The NOPD says a 25-year-old man was found shot to death in the 8600 block of Chase Street around 4:15 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

His identity has not been released.

No additional information is currently available.

