Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

New Orleans strip club offering contract bonuses due to exotic dancer shortage

The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French...
The entrance to the Hustler Club says "Relax...It's just sex," on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Businesses have been facing difficulties filling positions in the hospitality industry since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, and strip clubs are no exception.

At least one gentleman’s club in New Orleans is offering signing bonuses to new and returning entertainers to combat what they call a “national exotic dancer shortage.”

“We look forward to reverting back to a seven-day per week operation, just as we were prior to COVID,” said Ann Kesler, General Manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club New Orleans. “In order to do so, we need to ensure that we have an ample number of entertainers to sustain our guests, which is why we are implementing a signing incentive to both local and out of state entertainers.”

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on Bourbon Street is offering $1,000 incentives to any new or returning entertainer.

“Believe it or not, New Orleans has everything besides exotic dancers at this time,” Kesler adds. “I urge entertainers to contact me for their signing bonus as the city quickly gears towards full capacity.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 10 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

Latest News

WAFB file photo of the Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge, La.
EBR Metro Council approves rezoning for Cortana Mall
The City of New Orleans shut down several bars across the city, including the Red Eye, for...
New Orleans bar owners respond after city shuts them down citing COVID violations
Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana economy recovering from pandemic faster than expected, experts say
Group pushing Congress to provide federal dollars to restaurants and small businesses across...
Louisiana restaurants still struggling to bring in customers amid coronavirus pandemic
The Biden administration is pivoting to green energy
Biden administration’s green pivot makes future fuzzy for Louisiana oil and gas