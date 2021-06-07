Ask the Expert
Martha White, who had ‘instrumental role’ in Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, dies at age 99

Martha White
Martha White(Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Martha White, the woman known for her “instrumental role” in launching the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott, has died.

Family members tell WAFB White died on Saturday, June 5 at the age of 99.

The Baton Rouge Bus Boycott happened on June 15, 1953.

The family says White was 23 when she refused to vacate a seat on a Baton Rouge bus reserved only for white passengers. Another African American woman sat down next to White and urged the other riders to stick together and remain on the bus.

The driver threatened to have the women arrested and summoned the police. Police and the bus company manager arrived at the scene.  The driver was informed that Ms. White was within her rights per a city council ordinance to desegregate buses that was previously passed. 

Family members say her bold action and the actions of others served as a model for the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

