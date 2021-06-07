Man accused of raping child he allegedly lured to his home with promise of candy

PIERRE PART, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a suspected child predator accused of sexually assaulting his victim.

Richard Allemond Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and sexual battery.

Deputies said they initially began investigating the case as a possible kidnapping. They later learned the child was possibly the victim of sex crimes. They added the kidnapping angle is still being investigated.

According to detectives, Allemond lured the victim to his home with a promise of candy and then sexually assaulted the victim.

Allemond is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

