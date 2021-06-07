Ask the Expert
Man accused of raping child he lured to his home with promise of candy, according to investigators

Richard Allemond Jr.
Richard Allemond Jr.(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PIERRE PART, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a suspected child predator accused of sexually assaulting his victim.

Richard Allemond Jr., 32, of Pierre Part, was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility on charges of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and sexual battery.

Deputies said they initially began investigating the case as a possible kidnapping but after determining the child had not been taken, they switched their investigation to one involving possible sex crimes.

According to detectives, Allemond lured the victim to his home with a promise of candy and then sexually assaulted the victim.

Allemond is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

