Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

JACQUES TALK - Kim Mulkey: ‘LSU’s Timing Was Right’

Kim Mulkey speaks to Jacques Doucet for the latest episode of the Jacques Talk podcast.
Kim Mulkey speaks to Jacques Doucet for the latest episode of the Jacques Talk podcast.(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people believed it would never happen, but Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey has taken over as head coach of the LSU Lady Tigers.

The Tickfaw, La. native’s resume is astonishing – an Olympic Gold medal winner, two national championships as a player at Louisiana Tech and three national championships as the head coach of the Baylor Bears – are just a few of her numerous accolades.

In this lengthy one-on-one, Mulkey discusses many different topics, including why she left Waco for Baton Rouge and what lies ahead at LSU.

WATCH The EXCLUSIVE Interview With Kim Mulkey In The Video Below

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards signed these bills into laws
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, June 6
Flood Watch continues, heavy rain threat may be shifting east
Christie "BeBe" McKnight, 30, is wanted by TPSO detectives on an outstanding warrant for...
TPSO: Woman wanted in connection to ongoing missing persons case
BRPD investigating death on North 36th street
Eight people were shot in New Orleans East early Sunday morning. At least one woman is listed...
At least 11 people shot Sunday in New Orleans in 3 separate shootings

Latest News

LSU women's basketball head coach talks about baseball head coach Paul Mainieri.
EXTENDED SEGMENT: Kim Mulkey talks about Paul Mainieri
LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey
Mulkey offers high praise to Mainieri during exclusive interview
Kim Mulkey sits down for a one-on-one interview.
Mulkey offers high praise to Mainieri during exclusive interview
Baylor's Moon Ursin (12) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
LSU women’s basketball adds Louisiana native, Baylor transfer