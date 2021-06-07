JACQUES TALK - Kim Mulkey: ‘LSU’s Timing Was Right’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people believed it would never happen, but Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey has taken over as head coach of the LSU Lady Tigers.

The Tickfaw, La. native’s resume is astonishing – an Olympic Gold medal winner, two national championships as a player at Louisiana Tech and three national championships as the head coach of the Baylor Bears – are just a few of her numerous accolades.

In this lengthy one-on-one, Mulkey discusses many different topics, including why she left Waco for Baton Rouge and what lies ahead at LSU.

WATCH The EXCLUSIVE Interview With Kim Mulkey In The Video Below

